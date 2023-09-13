Chris Adonis shares some truth on social media.

The former WWE star and creator of the Master-Lock tweeted then deleted a post on X (Twitter), where he criticized the NWA for pushing Tyrus, who held the promotion’s world championship for nearly a year before dropping it to EC3. While NWA President Billy Corgan claimed that Tyrus was disliked due to his right-leaning politics or appearances on Fox News, Adonis says it was due to his lack of mobility.

Hey @nwa, Is it ok to say now that our fans didn’t reject Tyrus due to politics or Fox News. IT WAS CAUSE HE CAN’T MOVE.

Following his loss to EC3 at NWA 75 Tyrus announced that he would be retiring from pro-wrestling. He later stated that he would still be involved in some capacity with the promotion.

Adonis is a former National Champion for the NWA.