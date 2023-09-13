Cathy Kelley has massive praise for Stephanie McMahon.

The WWE interviewer spoke about Steph during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Kelley went on to discuss the respect she has for the former women’s champion and icon of WWE, adding that she always displayed what a true leader should be.

She is just, to me, the epitome of what a leader should be. I know that I learned so much by being around her and how nice she is to everybody in the room, it doesn’t matter who they are. When you’re around someone who has that level of respect for everyone, you just can’t not have that level of respect for them.

Stephanie stepped down as the Chairwoman of WWE back in January of this year. Prior to that she held a number of positions over her tenure with the company. You can check out Kelley’s full interview, which includes her talking about her decision to return to WWE, below.