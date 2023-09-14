AEW star and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about the WWE/UFC merger becoming official on the latest edition of his My World podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson. Check out what the Last Outlaw had to say about the history changing event below.

On Vince McMahon and family officially no longer having majority ownership of WWE:

Today is the first day that the wrestling business can no longer say it’s a family business. The McMahons were truly the last of the territories. Yes, they grew and went national, then went global, then went public, but at the end of the day, it’s the last territory. On Christmas, or Thanksgiving, or Holidays, whether the McMahons sat around the kitchen table or not, it was still a family run business. Change is in the air, and it always happens that way. As much change that has taken place coming out of the pandemic, you just look at our industry and I think 2024 — the business will continue to rapidly change in multiple ways, and what an upswing it’s been on.

How a change like this could be incredibly beneficial for the industry:

It’s the only mindset. We could come up with so many old sayings, but I don’t think old sayings get to be old sayings unless they’re true. You can’t walk through a new door unless you leave the old door. It’s impossible to climb the mountain top unless you’re in a valley. Change is inevitable, good things happen. Nothing happens if you don’t take action, take massive, radical action. You gotta shake the bushes, try to make something happen, have some patience here and there. There’s so much opportunity.

Jarrett and Jay Lethal will be in action on this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage. You can check out the full lineup here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)