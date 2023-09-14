Kris Statlander and Jade Cargill will clash for the TBS Championship at this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage.

This will be the first time Statlander and Cargill have collided since Double or Nothing back in May, where Statlander shockingly returned from injury and ended Cargill’s TBS title reign, as well as her undefeated singles-streak. Cargill had taken time off ever since.

That was until this past Saturday’s Collision, where she returned to AEW and let the champ know she’s coming to reclaim what she lost. AEW released a video vignette hyping up the matchup, which you can check out below.

THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, it's the rematch for the TBS Championship, as the returning former champion Jade Cargill takes on the current champion Kris Statlander. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@callmekrisstat | @Jade_Cargill pic.twitter.com/Sbhkr4LfX9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

That’s not all that was announced for Rampage. Check out the full lineup below.

-Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

-Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Christoper Daniels & Matt Sydal

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass in Trios Action

-The Hardy Boyz & Lucha Bros vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade