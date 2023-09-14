A new match has been announced for AEW WrestleDream.

Swerve Strickland challenged Adam Page to a singles-match following the Hangman’s victory over Brian Cage on this evening’s AEW Dynamite. Swerve told Page that he wanted to face him in his hometown of Seattle, which is where Wrestle Dream takes place. AEW has since confirmed the matchup.

Swerve Strickland challenged Hangman Adam Page to a match at #AEWWrestleDream in Seattle on October 1st!?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/j0oNuLBmQu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

AEW Wrestle Dream takes place on October 1st from the Climate Pledge Arena. An updated lineup can be found below.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland vs. Adam “Hangman” Page