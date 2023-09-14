MJF is not only the AEW World Champion, he is also very good at math.

The Salt of the Earth put his current rival, Samoa Joe, on notice by letting him know that he doesn’t stand a chance at ever defeating him for the world title. In fact, MJF statistically broke down the numbers to let the King of Television know that the odds were stacked against him.

With #AEW Grand Slam just around the corner and the #AEW World Championship on the line, the champion MJF gives us his "MJF Math" on his possible opponents, Samoa Joe & Roderick Strong. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/XW4ObylNTY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

For those who don’t know, MJF is paying homage to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, who cut the famous “Steiner Math” promo on Samoa Joe during their shared run at TNA. That being said, it is still not guaranteed that Joe will challenge MJF next, as he faces Roderick Strong in the Grand Slam tournament finals later this evening.

