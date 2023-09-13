The Grand Slam Eliminator’s take shape and we’ve got an AEW International Championship match tonight:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament: Roderick Strong vs Samoa Joe

AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Big Bill

Brian Cage vs. Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship Grand Slam Eliminator Fatal Four-way: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Toni Storm

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 9/13/23

Live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinatti, Ohio!

Match#1. AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Big Bill

Moxley starts hot with strikes in the corner but Bill catches a charge and tosses Moxley with a fall away slam. Both men fight to the outside as Moxley gets thrown into the guard rail and then into the ring announcer’s table. Bill sends Moxley reeling with a big boot. Back inside the ring Bill hits a body slam and drops an elbow. One count. Moxley is bleeding profusely, somehow. The blood wakes Moxley up as he superplexes Bill off the top. Moxley charges with thoughts of a King Kong lariat but Bill counters with a spinning Bossman Slam. Two count. Moxley flips Bill off as he eats a boot to the face. Adrenaline is pumping and Moxley launches some elbows to Bill. King Kong lariat by Moxley! Two count. Hammer and anvil elbows to Bill now. Moxley looks for the rear naked choke but Bill fights to the ropes. Bill looks for a running big boot but Moxley counters him with an Ace Crusher. Moxley heads up top but Starks crotches him on the top rope, behind the referee’s back. Running big boot by Bill gets two. Danielson is here and he attacks Starks on the outside! Bill gets rolled up for two, and then runs into a boot in the corner. Bill goozles Moxley and hits the big chokeslam! One, two, no! Ground and pound by Bill but Moxley looks for a triangle choke from the bottom. Bill deadlifts Moxley but Moxley transitions into a straight armbar and Bill taps!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/4. This was a perfect way to open the show as Moxley is the hometown hero, and Bill has just been lights out since he’s been getting the opportunity.

Starks blindsides Danielson on the outside as Bill jumps Moxley. Claudio is here to make the save and hits a big European uppercut on Bill.

Backstage, Adam Cole worries that Samoa Joe will really hurt Roddy’s injured neck, but Roddy says Cole only cares about himself.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita to the ring, to unveil their new masterpiece. Callis says that since Takeshita beat Omega twice, he will now be referred to as Alpha. Callis reveals the new target of the Don Callis family is the heart of Kenny Omega, and that is Kota Ibushi.

Alex Marvez is with the BCC. Danielson says that they love it when things escalate, and he challenges Starks and Big Bill to a tag team match at Collision. Marvez reminds them they have championship matches at Grand Slam, as Moxley takes on Fenix and Claudio takes on Kingston. Here’s Fenix and Eddie as we get separated.

Renee is in the back with Hook, but before long, here’s Orange Cassidy. Renee asks Cassidy what he’s doing there, and Cassidy laments he doesn’t have a title. Hook tells Cassidy he’s a hell of a champion. They fist bump. Orange is still so tired.

Match #2. AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Fatal Four-way: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm

Nyla gets sent to the outside by Baker, as Shida and Baker have a meeting of the minds. Shida hits a diving cross body off the top to all the women on the floor. Back in the ring, Baker hits a diving Slingblade on Nyla. Storm in now and she eats a bunch of elbows from Nyla for her troubles, as Baker gets avalanched in the corner. Baker connects with a superkick on Nyla but Storm drops her with a German suplex. Running hip attack by Storm on Nyla in the corner. Brainbuster by Shida to Storm. Shida and Baker decide against fighting each other, so Nyla hits the Beast Bomb on Storm. Knee by Shida to the back of the head of Storm and Nyla gets a two. Kitana to Nyla! Shida rolls up Nyla but Baker superkicks her in the face. Baker hits the stomp on Shida but Storm rolls Baker up for the win!

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: *3/4. AEW has to start doing better by the woman’s division. This match made little sense and 80% of it was during the break.

Saraya and Ruby Soho are in the back with Renee. Saraya says Toni lose everything to Saraya, including her mind.

Le Sex Gods are here! Jericho shows a highlight package of he and Sammy, through the years at AEW. Jericho puts over NWA 70, saying Sammy blew Jericho away when he was watching that PPV. Guevara appreciates everything that Jericho said about him, but he wants to be looked at in the same light at Danielson, Mox, etc. and he can’t do that without beating Jericho. Jericho said Guevara will have to be better than he’s ever been before, but Jericho doesn’t think he’s ready to beat him… yet. Guevara said Jericho doesn’t respect him like he does, and Guevara will earn his respect after he beats him. After that, they will both win the tag team titles. Both men shake hands and get face-to-face.

A video of MJF from last week with Renee and Adam Cole is shown. MJF wants to face either Roderick Strong (the simp), or Samoa Joe. MJF is afraid of no one. MJF then recites his own version of the Steiner math for his match at Grand Slam.

Match #3. Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page

Cage catches a boot and hits an elbow. Hangman with a big boot of his own. Shoulder block by Cage. Hangman low bridges Cage, who catches him with a double jump clothesline. Plancha by Hangman but Cage catches him, but Hangman head scissors Cage into a ring post. Back in the ring, Cage rebounds with a big lariat. 619 by Hangman?! Hangman looks for the Buckshot but Swerve’s music hits and Hangman gets disracted, allowing Cage to catch him with a superkick. Deadlift German suplex from the apron in the ring by Cage! Cage in control now throughout the break. Powerbomb by Cage gets two. Big boot by Hangman but he runs into a powerslam. Moonsault by Cage but Hangman moves. Hangman takes Cage over the top with a clothesline. Diving crossbody by Hangman, but Cage catches him and curls him! Hangman transitions into a crucifix bomb but Cage rolls to the outside. Orihara moonsault by Hangman! Diving crossbody inside the ring and this one lands for two. Big German suplex by Cage, causing him to roll to the outside. Cage looks for the deadlift vertical suplex from the apron but Hangman fights out. Buckshot into a cradle for two. Discus lariat by Cage but Hangman ducks and plants him with the Deadeye for the win!

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ***. Big ol’ hoss fight here with a singular hoss, but it ruled. Good wing for Hangman, who desperately needed a single win tonight.

Hangman grabs the mic and says Swerve wanted his spot, but he wouldn’t fight him himself. Page is sure Swerve’s balls are in Prince Nana’s crown.

“What up, turd?” – Swerve. Swerve says the beef between the two won’t be solved tonight. This ends when and where Swerve says. Swerve chooses Seattle, October 1st, at WrestleDream. Swerve says Hangman should get tuned up first as Brian Cage attacks from behind. The Young Bucks are here to make the save! Double superkick to Brian Cage, and a double superkick to a hilariously dancing Prince Nana.

Match #4. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Wayne and Parker start, as Christian Cage’s music hits and allows Wayne to get the upper hand. Bulldog by Wayne. Snap suplex by Parker. Enziguiri by Wayne but Anna Jay gets on the apron and distracts the referee and allows Menard to take Darby off the apron. Wayne is in trouble throughout the commercial break. Darby gets the hot tag and clears the ring. Coffin splashes to everyone. Running Code Red to Parker gets a two count. Blind tag to Wayne who hits Wayne’s World out of nowhere and gets a two on Parker. Suicide dive to Menard on the outside by Darby. Wayne and Darby go up to the same turnbuckle as Wayne moonsaults to the outside and Darby hits the Coffin Drop for the win.

Winners: Nick Wayne & Darby Allin

Rating: **. Quick and painless.

Christian was scrolling through Nick Wayne’s mom’s IG last week. She doesn’t post enough bikini pics. Christian needs to have his regular partner against Wayne and Darby, and that partner is Luchasaurus.

Match #5. AEW World Heavyweight Championship Grand Slam Eliminator: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe

Roddy uses his speed early but Joe connects on a running body block. Absolutely vicious elbow by Joe in the corner. Roddy tries to fight back with chops but Joe flattens him with one of his own. Elbow drops by Joe, who retains control throughout the commercial break with a neck vice. Roddy uses his strength to fight back with some chops and a dropkick. Joe charges into a big boot in the corner and Roddy comes off the top with a missile dropkick. Two count. Running boot by Joe and a big senton. Two count. Snap powerslam by Joe! Another two count. Joe looks for a powerbomb but Roddy flips out and hits a boot and an enziguiri. Running elbows and a running knee in the corner. Diving lariat by Roddy gets two. Roddy looks for the Stronghold but Joe is too strong (hah). Roddy charges Joe in the corner but it’s the JOE-A-NAGE. Joe puts Roddy on the top rope and looks for the MuscleBuster but the Kingdom get on the apron. Angle Slam by Roddy! Two count. Roddy looks for the Sick Kick but Joe just lariats him out of mid-air! Kokina Clutch and Roddy has to tap!

Winner: Samoa Joe

Rating: **3/4. Joe plays the hits at this point and it works every time.

Samoa Joe takes the mic and asks for MJF. Joe is going to come into MJF’s backyard and take everything that he has, kid.

Adam Cole comes down to the ring as Roddy embraces The Kingdom. Roddy takes a bump and sells the neck injury, so the doctors are forced to stretcher him to the back. Adam Cole is on the stage watching over Roddy and…

Samoa Joe attacks from behind and chokes Adam Cole unconscious!

Final Thoughts: Really strange-feeling episode of Dynamite tonight. Some strong wrestling, but the pacing felt off and everything felt kind of rushed outside of the opener. The main event was surprisingly short but that’s kind of the MO of Joe and that’s okay. Anything BCC related is a lot of fun and Samoa Joe vs. MJF is going to rule. The women’s division really needs some help, can we stop with the thrown together fatal four-ways? 7/10.