A new matchup has been announced for this Saturday’s AEW Collision.

The Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will take on Ricky Starks and Big Bill in tag team action, a match that was made following Jon Moxley’s successful defense of the International Title over Big Bill on this evening’s Dynamite.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE 09/16 COLLISION:

-FTR vs. The Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill