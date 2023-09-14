AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo recently joined the company’s Unrestricted podcast to discuss the torn pectoral injury he suffered back in 2022, and how difficult his journey was back to full health for his return at the premiere of Collision this past June. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How difficult it was for him after suffering the torn pec injury and getting surgery:

It’s hard. It’s hard because it was my first surgery. Mentally, you need to have a lot of patience. It’s very hard because before that, I would say, ‘I am a man.’ You can do little weights. After surgery, you’re continually working with your elbow. You start working with your elbow because the tendon and elbow are so tight. You work with your elbow, with your shoulder, you put the weight, one pound, five pounds, you can believe. You say before, ‘this is so easy’ now it’s ‘all this pain. I can’t do it.’ It’s so hard.

On getting into top shape for his return:

It depends on what I want. I was lean, so I put more weight on my body. I was so skinny when I was 13 or 14 years old. I was skinny and I thought, ‘I need to be big.’ My mentality was ‘all the cool wrestlers look big.’ After surgery, my weight was 260. Now, I’m 230, 235. I just workout, less carbs, less sodium. When you’re so lean, you need a little sugar. Just a little. Not every day.

After CM Punk’s departure from AEW Andrade El Idolo was one of the only stars who gave him a shout out online. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)