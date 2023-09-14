TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) made an appearance on Out of Character to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE producer discussed playing a big role in the evolution of the women’s division in the company.

“I have goosebumps. It makes me emotional. Working with women is interesting. It takes a little bit more work, but there’s also a lot more credit that comes with it, I think in a way. I don’t mean even outside, but I mean from the talent themselves, from the women themselves. I was playing basketball at the beginning of the pandemic and my phone was in my pocket and like, I must have just kept hitting the passcode, and anyway, my phone reset. I remember I was like no, I lost all these beautiful texts with some of the girls at WrestleMania at the PC. I was like, ‘Man, I used to have all these amazing texts from you girls and they’re gone now.’ They’re like, ‘Don’t worry, TJ. We’ll restore those’, and they have and I’m so grateful.”

“I don’t know if it’s like my age or my injury or both, but I’m a lot more emotional now, so when they have an awesome match, I’ll go watch it at home after. It’s different when I’m calling a match as it’s happening live. When you put that headset on in Gorilla, you’re talking to so many different people and it’s hard to focus on every single thing in the match, but when I watch it back when I get home, especially when I know it’s good, when I get home and watch it, I get very emotional. It’s the biggest honor for me to be a part of, I guess, this movement. There’s still a lot of work to do and that’s my mindset and their mindset. So it’s our mindset of like, we’ve done a lot and there’s still a lot more to go. This year’s Rumble, the Women’s Rumble, was the sixth Women’s Rumble ever. The guys have had 30-plus. We’re playing a big game of catch up here and I think we’re doing a great job of closing that gap.”