On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the origins of Scotty 2 Hotty using the Worm in WWE:

“I did the worm to top and beat Mankind and I forget which actual match it was in, but I did the worm. So then I would do it on live events as a kick out spot, one, two, kick-out. I would do the worm, do something, wiggle wiggle knee and then back up and do the worm, but worm and end up on top of them, hooked their leg, one two. So then Scotty 2 Hotty said, ‘Hey, I see you doing that thing? Are you doing it all the time or do you care if I do it?’ I said, ‘I don’t care dude. You can do it’, and literally he took something that I was just doing as a joke and made it so much more and so much bigger, and it to this day, you’re right. That thing was over as crap. It was not at all what I was doing. He just came to me and said, ‘Can I do that?’ I was like, ‘Heck yeah, you can do that.’ It was feeling weird to me anyway, like I wasn’t doing it right. I felt the potential, but he took it and ran with it and it is what it is today which is kind of historic and nostalgic. I guarantee he could hit that today in any sold out arena and he would have the place rockin’.”