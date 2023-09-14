WWE interviewer Cathy Kelly made an appearance on the latest Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Creating The Bump:

“I created The Bump. That was actually a really long process for getting that one done, but Talking Smack was another one of my favorites. It was originally supposed to be called WWE Eats, but we also like the other play on words. I mean, it was a very collaborative effort, but even coming up with the WWE Now brand that is still around today. At the time, I think when I started at WWE, the digital space was still, you know, a fraction of what it is now. There was really not any subsidiary content. They just took a lot of the clips from the shows and throw them on to YouTube and hoped for the best. As you know, YouTube is a beast in itself. There’s algorithms, there’s editing, there’s, you know, you have to have the right photo for people to click on all of the things. So it was just a lot of trial and error in a lot of ways. I was like a guinea pig for a lot of things.”