As previously reported, Matt Riddle accused a New York City airport police officer of sexual harassment on Sunday in an Instagram post before he missed Monday’s Raw. He later deleted the post.

The Port Authority officers received a call about a disorderly person who turned out to be Riddle. He spoke with the police, and no report was filed, although the Port Authority has launched an investigation into the matter.

He was pulled from Raw and this weekend’s live events, but not due to this incident. Instead, it was due to a double ear infection and bronchitis.

According to Pwinsider, sources in WWE say Riddle is set to return next week at Monday Night Raw.