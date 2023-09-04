CM Punk may no longer be with AEW but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have an affect on stars who are still on the roster.

Anrade El Idolo took to social media this evening to thank the Second City Saint and shared a photo of the two of them backstage from an AEW event. He adds that he hopes one day they can face off in the ring.

Thank you @CMPunk #AEWCollision I hope and we meet again but face to face in the ring. We have a pending match! 👊🏼❌ pic.twitter.com/QsAYWc22qr — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 4, 2023

