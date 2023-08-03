Tony Khan has a major goal in mind for the AEW library.

The company president spoke with PW Insider about expanding his relationship with WBD (Warner Bros Discovery) and potentially getting the AEW library on the Max Streaming service (fka HBO Max) so that fans can enjoy the thousands of hours of previous great wrestling. He begins by saying that AEW currently has all the bones to succeed on a streaming platform.

We have all the bones for a really strong streaming platform. It would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform, and my dream is that it all lands on Max. It would be tremendous. Right now, AEW All Access is available on Max, which is very cool, and hopefully, that is a step in the right direction, getting our stuff steaming. We have a great library.

Khan adds that he is very confident that AEW will eventually get onto a streaming service, but believes it will be largely influenced by WBD.

All together, with everything I own, it’s thousands of hours of great wrestling and the AEW catalog has grown so much considering we started this thing from scratch four years ago. I believe the streaming service will happen. As to where it is and what platform it is, that’s something that I believe largely will be influenced by Warner Bros.

