The Cody Rhodes “American Nightmare” documentary featured coverage of Rhodes’ time in AEW.
In one documentary scene, Rhodes talked about why he left AEW for a WWE return. Triple H also talked about Rhodes’ goal of becoming the WWE Champion.
Rhodes: “The byproduct of me leaving AEW is to go after the biggest and first dream I ever had in my life.”
Triple H: “It’s taking that gamble again and saying – I didn’t grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion.”
While speaking with the Orlando Sentinel, AEW President Tony Khan reacted to “The Game’s” comments and touted the upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium.
“We certainly won’t be the secondary promotion at All In,” he said. “We’re No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren’t his words, to be fair, but we’re not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets…. I’m proud of where we’re at and we’re not taking a back seat to anybody.”