The Cody Rhodes “American Nightmare” documentary featured coverage of Rhodes’ time in AEW.

In one documentary scene, Rhodes talked about why he left AEW for a WWE return. Triple H also talked about Rhodes’ goal of becoming the WWE Champion.

Rhodes: “The byproduct of me leaving AEW is to go after the biggest and first dream I ever had in my life.” Triple H: “It’s taking that gamble again and saying – I didn’t grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion.”

While speaking with the Orlando Sentinel, AEW President Tony Khan reacted to “The Game’s” comments and touted the upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium.