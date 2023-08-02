Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the feud between Ricochet and Logan Paul.

The longtime wrestler thinks the whole feud comes down to fans being interested because of their negative emotions toward Paul.

“Logan Paul is carrying this whole [feud]. Those people were chanting for Ricochet because they don’t like Logan Paul and because it was on first and something happened last night [when Ricochet made his entrance] people started chanting his name and he’s looking around and he looked at the camera and kinda gave the camera a ‘You see that?’”

Paul vs. Ricochet is among the bouts booked for Saturday’s SummerSlam.

