Kota Ibushi is dealing with a minor illness.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took to X (Twitter) to announce that he has tonsillitis and a minor fever, which forced him to miss today’s press conference for GLEAT. The press conference was to promote GLEAT’s event tomorrow from Ryōgoku Sumo Hall, where Ibushi was scheduled to team with Shuji Ishikawa, Daisuke Sekimoto, Hagane Shinno and Yumehito Imanari in a ten-man tag team matchup.

Ibushi tells fans not to worry as he still plans on wrestling at tomorrow’s event.

Ibushi last wrestled for AEW at their annual Blood & Guts matchup, where he helped lead the Golden Elite to victory over the Blackpool Combat Club.