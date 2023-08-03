Kota Ibushi is dealing with a minor illness.
The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took to X (Twitter) to announce that he has tonsillitis and a minor fever, which forced him to miss today’s press conference for GLEAT. The press conference was to promote GLEAT’s event tomorrow from Ryōgoku Sumo Hall, where Ibushi was scheduled to team with Shuji Ishikawa, Daisuke Sekimoto, Hagane Shinno and Yumehito Imanari in a ten-man tag team matchup.
Ibushi tells fans not to worry as he still plans on wrestling at tomorrow’s event.
GLEAT前夜祭みに来ていただいたファンの皆様へ本当にすみませんでした。扁桃炎ということでうつることはないのですが、熱が冷めず動けなくなってしまい本当にもうしわけありません。明日までには絶対なんとかなる！ pic.twitter.com/t4XAbpwrNo
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) August 3, 2023
Ibushi last wrestled for AEW at their annual Blood & Guts matchup, where he helped lead the Golden Elite to victory over the Blackpool Combat Club.