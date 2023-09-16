MAtch #2. dIt’s the go-home for Grand Slam:

Aussie Open vs. Damien Chambers & Lord Crewe

Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels vs. The Kingdom

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The OutRunners & Peter Avalon

Eight-man Tag: The Hardys & The Lucha Bros vs. Butcher, Blade, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarrett

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 9/17/23

From the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinatti, Ohio. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary tonight.

Match #1. The Hardys & The Lucha Bros vs. Butcher, Blader, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarret

Joined just in time to see Fenix hit the Fenix Driver on Blade for the win.

Winners: Hardys & Lucha Bros.

After the match, Vincent & Dutch hit the ramp and awkwardly stare down both members of the Hardys.

Match #2. The Kingdom vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

Bennett lays in some heavy elbows but Daniels hits a pair of arm drags and a drop toe hold. Daniels body slams Sydal on Bennett, as Sydal hits a twisting moonsault .Kick combo by Sydal and a lariat to the back of te head by Daniels. Spinning hook kick by Sydal. Kick of the King by Taven sends Daniels to the floor as Bennett hits the Boston Bayonet. Missile dropkick from the second rope by Taven gets two. Bennett takes out Sydal on the apron as we go to commercial break. Taven misses a springboard moonsault and a combination awkward looking back suplex into a cutter gets two. Running Death Valley Driver by Bennett on Sydal. Big splash in the corner by Taven and the Proton Pack finishes this one .

Winner: The Kingdom

Rating: **1/4. Nice win here for The Kingdom, as Sydal and Daniels didn’t get much offense in here.

Taven blames Adam Cole for what happened to Roddy. Taven also said that The Kingdom want the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Swerve and the Mogul Embassy are with Renee. Swerve and Cage challenge the Hung Bucks.

Match #3. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Peter Avalon & The OutRunners

Daddy Ass eradicates Avalon with a back elbow. Bowens in now but Avalon rolls him up for two. Dropkick by Avalon who misses a scissor kick and eats a few right hands. Scissor Me, Timbers to Avalon. Fameasser by Daddy Ass. Mic Drop. Finito.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Rating: NR

The Dark Order are here and they want those trios championships.