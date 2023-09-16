AEW is preparing for next week’s Grand Slam events, which for the third-year in a row will take place from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. While the card for Dynamite Grand Slam has been revealed (check it out here) nothing has been announced of Rampage Grand Slam as of this writing. However, we do have an update on the Rampage Grand Slam broadcast.

According to Fightful Select, this year’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam broadcast will be two hours long. Rampage traditionally is only one hour long, but the Grand Slam editions have been two.

We are just minutes away from this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage, which features Jade Cargill taking on Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. Follow Wrestling Headlines for full coverage of the show.