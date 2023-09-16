Britt Baker has announced that she will be in the main event of tomorrow’s edition of AEW Collision.

The DMD revealed during this evening’s Rampage that she will challenge for the TBS Championship, which is currently held by Kris Statlander. Statlander will be defending the TBS title later this evening against Jade Cargill, so Baker will take on the winner.

“I am the definition of CHAMPION material.” Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D is determined to make history, and has challenged the winner of tonight’s TBS Title Match between Champion Kris Statlander and former Champion Jade Cargill TOMORROW on #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/yWrRZpX7zK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2023

The winner of Statlander and Cargill has already been determined since the match was taped this past Wednesday. Click here for spoilers, otherwise stay tuned to Wrestling Headlines to find out who Baker who will be facing tomorrow.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE 09/16 COLLISION:

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

-FTR vs. The Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill