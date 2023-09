AEW has announced more matchups for the September 16th edition of Collision, which will now include Andrade El Idolo, Scorpio Sky, The Hardy Boys, and more in action. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

-FTR vs. The Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

-Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpion Sky

-The Hardy Boys vs. The Righteous