Darby Allin & Sting will be taking on Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus on next Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam.

The match was confirmed on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Cincinnati, but the feud has been ongoing for the last few weeks and took a turn on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Christian Cage just made a challenge! Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin and Sting! Next week at #AEWGrandSlam in NYC! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @Sting | @Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/ZZGjJDZKar — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

We reported earlier today that the Rampage Grand Slam broadcast will once again be two hours this year. Expect more matchups to be announced soon.