Kris Statlander has left zero doubt.

The TBS Champion successfully defended her title against Jade Cargill in the main event of this evening’s AEW Rampage, the second time she has defeated Cargill in 2023. The match was intense back and forth, with Statlander scoring the win after hitting the Saturday Night Fever. This marks her tenth defense of the title since winning it back in May.

The two shared a hug after the match.

A tremendous display of respect and sportsmanship between Jade Cargill and Kris Statlander! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @Jade_Cargill pic.twitter.com/i84TeOiwuF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2023

Statlander will be making her next defense of the TBS Championship against Britt Baker on tomorrow’s edition of Collision. An updated lineup for the show can be found below.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship

-FTR vs. The Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

-Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpion Sky

-The Hardy Boys vs. The Righteous