TKO Holdings Group, the new parent company of WWE and UFC, has listed several pro wrestling and MMA organizations as competition.

TKO made a new SEC filing on Friday and under the “Risk Factors” section, they have listed MMA companies such as Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and Rizin, among others. Pro wrestling companies listed as competition are AEW, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW.

The section is as follows:



The markets in which we operate are highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented, both within the United States and internationally, and we may not be able to compete effectively, which could adversely affect our operating results. We face competition from a variety of other domestic and foreign companies. We also face competition from alternative providers of the content and events that we offer, including Bellator, M-1 Global, Professional Fighters League, Combate Global, Invicta FC, Cage Warriors, AMC Fight Nights, ONE Championship, Rizin Fighting Federation, Absolute Championship Akhmat, Pancrase, Caged Steel, Eagle Fighting Championship, KSW, Extreme Fighting Championship, All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and from other forms of media, entertainment and leisure activities in a rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented environment. Other new and existing professional wrestling leagues also compete with our goods and services. For the sale of our consumer products, we compete with entertainment companies, professional and college sports leagues and other makers of branded apparel and merchandise. Any increased competition, which may not be foreseeable, or our failure to adequately address any competitive factors, could result in reduced demand for our content, live events, or brand, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.



The header to the “Risk Factors” section includes the following for investors:



Investing in our Class A common stock involves substantial risks. You should carefully consider the following factors, together with all of the other information included in this prospectus, including under the heading ‘Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations’ and the consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this prospectus before investing in our Class A common stock. Any of the risk factors we describe below could adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. The market price of our Class A common stock could decline if one or more of these risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, causing you to lose all or part of your investment. We cannot assure you that any of the events discussed below will not occur. While we believe these risks and uncertainties are especially important for you to consider, we may face other risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our business.



Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.