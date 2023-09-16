Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio has been announced for Monday’s RAW episode.

Monday’s non-title match will be a rematch from WWE Money In the Bank this past July, where Rhodes got the win. Rhodes has also defeated Mysterio at a few non-televised live events, and in dark matches at the September 4 RAW and the September 8 SmackDown.

This week’s RAW saw Rhodes fight off Mysterio and JD McDonagh, taking both out with his CrossRhodes finisher.

Below is the updated card for Monday’s RAW from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, along with a new promo:

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

* Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

