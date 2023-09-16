Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod. Here are the highlights:

On who he thinks is the greatest announcer in wrestling history:

“Oh, yeah, Jim [Ross]. Jim was groomed by Bill Watts. So yeah, I think Jim was one of the best of all time. He knew the story behind the match. Whatever the match was. And so obviously, that helped him call the match in a way where you plant things in the fans that you want them to think.”

On his relationship with Ole Anderson:

“I never had any problem with Ollie, but of course, I wasn’t around Ollie that often, and I don’t think Ollie had a chance to book me very much, that’s for sure. Because, like, what? I was going to Atlanta. He was just leaving.”

