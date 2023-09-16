Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his WCW run in 1993, Sid Vicious and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether Sid Vicious could’ve been a big babyface for WWE in 1993 if he had stayed:

“I don’t know, but boy, it sure was a no-brainer him being a heel. What a look. Yeah. I mean, again, you’re talking monsters. He was a monster.”

On putting Sid with Colonel Robert Parker:

“Big time, Colonel could talk his ass off talking about entertaining. What a character he was.”

On Sid Vicious’ work:

“I thought he was a great heel. You know, he was just putting him as a babyface for swimming upstream. It was just because he was not comfortable. And you got to be comfortable in your own skin in this business. If you don’t feel it, if you don’t live in it, it’s not going to happen for you.”

