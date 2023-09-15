Roman Reigns has his next match booked.

Reigns signed a new deal with WWE for 2022, seeing him work fewer dates. He has not been seen in action since defeating Jey Uso at SummerSlam due to interference from Jimmy Uso.

During an episode of SmackDown following SummerSlam, Jey attacked Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, and Reigns, leading to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion disappearing from television.

However, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns is set to return to television in the near future to promote his next match that takes place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

The exact date of Reigns’ return is unknown.