John Cena is back in WWE for a short run as he returned on the September 1st episode of WWE SmackDown, where he did a segment with Jimmy Uso before serving as the special guest referee for The Miz vs. LA Knight at WWE Payback.

At Superstar Spectacle last Friday in India, he teamed with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to beat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Cena will be appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect segment tonight on SmackDown and working on SmackDown shows through next month.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Cena had a large security team with him in India at all times before and after the show.