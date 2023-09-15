In a recent interview with Bleav/ESPN 1530’s Rick Ucchino, Jon Moxley talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW North American Champion revealed that a doctor told him that he has the arthritis of a man in his 70s.

“The doctor last year told me that I have the Arthritis of a 70-year-old man. And that was quite humbling. That was a year or two ago. So by now, it is like a 72-year-old man. I don’t move very well in the mornings. But once I get like, dude thank God shows are at night because by then I’m pretty loosened up.”

“If wrestling shows took place in the morning like Saturday Morning Superstars, if we started doing those early territory-style Studio TV Tapings on Sunday mornings I’d be… I would retire. I’d be done. Because a lot of times I can’t even move before noon.”

