On Friday, AEW announced that Dave Brown will be a guest announcer for AEW Collision on October 21 in Memphis, TN.

For three decades, Brown co-hosted the Memphis Wrestling television show and Championship Wrestling for the Continental Wrestling Association for over three decades, with Lance Russell being his partner on the show for 25 years.

This will be the first time in company history that AEW holds a show at the venue. WWE last ran the building on August 28th for Raw.