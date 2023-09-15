Will Ospreay spoke about his future while being interviewed by NJPW1972.com, as his contract with New Japan expires in February 2024.

Ospreay noted that he has lived in Japan long enough and while he’s not saying he is moving on, he needs to do what’s right by him so he’s keeping his options open.

“This country (Japan) has been a part of my growth as an adult. It means a lot to me as well to see Callum (Newman) come to Japan as a 21 year old boy and be an apprentice to the United Empire, learning the trade. I came here as a 22 year old kid, and I’ve been able to grow here. I know that I’ve failed countless times, either here in front of you and on social media, but Japan has allowed me to get back up, and to mature, and become the best wrestler in the world. My priorities have shifted, and that doesn’t mean that Japan isn’t included anymore. It means I have a family and they need me right now. So my value has gone up, and my price has gone up. I know I’m a top guy, but it needs to be more.

More money, but more respect as well. Why am I not in the world title picture? United Empire are top sellers at the box office and in the merch store, so it’s time for that respect to come to all of us. This place means so much to me, and one of these days I’ll get a tattoo of Ryogoku because I lived near there so long — I’m not saying I’m moving on, but I need to do what’s right for me, and when I say I’m open to all options, that doesn’t mean I’m limited to anything, it means I’m open for everything.”