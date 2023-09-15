Former WWE/TNA star Matt Morgan joined Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw Layfield for Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Morgan recalled a conversation he had with Vince McMahon about how he spoke.

“Sometimes people would say, ‘You talk too fast in your promos’ or, ‘You don’t sound the way you look’ and to be fair, they’re not wrong. But at the same time, that’s how I talk so, what I mean by that, Paul (Heyman) would say, ‘Look, there’s nothing wrong with you being an educated giant. We’ve never had that…’ And I remember Vince (McMahon) would tell me and sit me down sometimes. He’d sit there and say, ‘Guys that look like you don’t say the words you use in your vernacular.’ I’m like (confused). I didn’t say this of course. I’m just, ‘Yes, Mr. McMahon. Yes, Mr. McMahon,’ because I’m a rookie. But in my head I’m like, what do you want me to do? This is how I talk. What am I supposed to do? Am I supposed to dummy myself down on purpose and walk around, fee-fi-fo-fum, I’m big, fat, slow. That’s played out, that’s been done.”

