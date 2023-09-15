Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about his association with the NWO, the WCW creative team and more. Here are the highlights:

On his association with the NWO being what he’s best known for on-screen:

“I think so. I’ve had, I think, my on-camera career started in about 1989, in the AWA. Ended up hosting a Monday through Friday show on ESPN for Verne, believe it or not, it aired in the Midwest where I lived in Minneapolis. It aired at 3:00 in the afternoon, but it was still, you know, it was five days a week. And then, of course, my early work in WCW and even afterwards in WWE. Brief stint in TNA, which I wish people would really forget, to be honest. But of all the things that I’ve really been on camera for the better part of 30 years in that 30, about 6 or 8 of it was pretty high profile, maybe a little more. But I think you’re right, this is the most familiar. I think this is what matters the most. I think when people think about WCW and Nitro and the Monday Night Wars and being a part of that will be something I’ll be carrying around for a long time.”

On seven-second delay in TV:

“Oh, I think that as soon as we went live, the decision was made early. You know, before we fired up a camera for the very first nitro, we knew we were going to be going live. And the network, I think I think it was a policy for them that in live broadcasts there’s a seven-second delay, regardless of whether it’s wrestling or football or anything else. So not unusual.”

On WCW creative team in 1998:

“Terry Taylor may have been there. Terry was kind of in and out a couple times during the period of time when I was in charge of WCW. But in all likelihood, Terry Taylor was there. Craig Leathers, our director, would have been part of it. I thought it was important to do it as often as possible. It wasn’t possible every single week, but as often as possible. I liked Craig to sit in on the meetings because the better idea your director has of the picture that you’re trying to paint. The more likely it’s going to come off the way you want it to come off. So in other words, if a director is only going to see the format an hour before the show or two hours before the show, it’s really hard to get a feel for the intention and the direction and the goals that you’re really trying to achieve on a specific episode because some of it is nuanced. It’s not always obvious. You could be planting seeds, you could be trying to nurture a part.”

