AEW will hold Collision from the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, PA this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,426 tickets and there are 1,781 left. The show is set up for seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Tag Team titles: FTR defends against The Iron Savages

Britt Baker will be making an appearance

Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill