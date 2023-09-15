Thursday’s 1,000th episode of Impact Wrestling featured the return of the Feast or Fired match.

Feast or Fired at Impact 1000 saw Chris Bey retrieve the first briefcase (marked #3), followed by Crazzy Steve (marked #1), Yuya Uemura (marked #4), and Moose (marked #2). Instead of poles on the ring posts, the cases were hanging from the corners of the Ultimate X structure. The other participants in the match were Steve Maclin, PCO, Sami Callihan, Black Taurus, Heath, Kushida, Brian Myers, Alpha Bravo, Joe Hendry, Laredo Kid, Kevin Knight, Bhupinder Gujjar, Johnny Swinger, John Skyler, Jonathan Gresham and Jai Vidal.

Things are a bit different this year as one briefcase will contain a shot at the Impact Digital Media Title, currently held by Tommy Dreamer. This replaces the shot at the Impact X-Division Title, currently held by Chris Sabin. The contents of the briefcases will be revealed next Thursday on Night 2 of the Impact 1000 Celebration.

Before next week’s reveals, each wrestler will be able to keep their briefcase or forfeit it. The forfeit would keep them from being fired, but also prevent them from using any potential title shot in the case. It’s also possible the wrestlers will have to defend their cases while waiting to cash in. The briefcase winners can use their title shots “anywhere, at anytime,” and while not actually stated, it’s indicated that the match contract is good for up to one year.

This was the eighth Feast or Fired match in company history, and the first since the March 15, 2022 Impact episode, which saw current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 get the pink slip, Eli Drake (aka LA Knight) get the World Tag Team Titles briefcase, Petey Williams get the X-Division Title shot, and Moose get the World Title shot.

Below are several shots of tonight’s taped Feast or Fired match from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY:

A game of briefcase keep away ends with @Im_YuyaUemura claiming a case! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/fPGdaPQ7N7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023

