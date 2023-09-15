Chris Sabin is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion.

Tonight’s Impact 1000 episode was headlined by Sabin defeating Lio Rush in to capture the Impact X-Division Title. After the match, the locker room emptied to celebrate with Sabin in the ring as the 1,000th Impact episode went off the air.

This match was significant as Sabin also worked the main event on Impact #1, along with Elix Skipper, Michael Shane and the winner AJ Styles, in a Fatal 4 Way to become the next challenger to then-X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian.

Sabin is now a 10-time X-Division Champion. Rush began his first run by defeating Sabin at Slammiversary on July 15. He held the strap for 61 recognized days. Sabin has held the record for most X-Division Title reigns since securing his 7th in 2013. That win put Sabin over AJ Styles, Austin Aries and Jay Lethal, who all have 6 X-Division Title reigns.

Impact touted how Sabin won the title back from Rush tonight after it was stolen at Slammiversary. This is a reference to the storyline at Slammiversary that had a doctor advising Sabin to back out of the match due to a neck injury. Sabin went ahead with the match and lost the title in just over one minute.

Below are several shots of tonight’s taped Impact 1000 main event title change from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY:

The speed and explosiveness of @IamLioRush's offense can turn the tide in an instant. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/0S3V2E1r7p — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023

KUSHIDA's Tanaka Punch. Shelley's Shellshock. Sabin's Cradle Shock. Time Machine inspires @SuperChrisSabin to become a TEN TIME X-Division Champion. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/9kyc7R8jLo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023

Not 1.

Not 2.

Not 3.

Not 4.

Not 5.

Not 6.

Not 7.

Not 8.

Not 9. @SuperChrisSabin is a 10-TIME X-Division Champion. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/fNlyanZKcX — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023

