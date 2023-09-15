Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed working in Madison Square Garden. Here are the highlights.

On wrestling in Madison Square Garden being special:

“It was pretty much anytime you were in there. It’s just a weird feeling you get when you go in there. You walk up and down the halls in the back, you know, where everybody is used. Those dressing rooms, everybody’s been down those halls, going to the ring or going to the arena. That’s where everybody came out. So you’re walking amongst the stars there.”

On why Vince McMahon thought MSG was WWE’s home:

“It’s the number one building in the world, man. I mean, you think of all the iconic buildings. MSG is the top.”

