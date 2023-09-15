AEW’s Wheeler Yuta is currently injured.

Yuta was scheduled to wrestle at Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations’ Steelstacks SmackDown II event in Bethlehem, PA this coming Saturday, but LVAC announced today that Yuta is injured and not medically cleared to compete.

Yuta was scheduled to work a 10-man tag team match at the event, as a member of Ultramantis’ Mob (with Cheeseburger, Big Dan, La Chica, Edith) vs. Bakabella’s Army (B3CCA, Avery Good, Bojack, Jakob, Channing Thomas). While Yuta is unable to compete, he will still participate in a pre-show meet & greet. Details are in the tweets below.

“Unfortunately, @wheeleryuta has suffered an injury and is unable to compete this Sat @ STEELSTACKS SMACKDOWN II. We have, however, confirmed his participation in the pre-show Meet & Greet! Get an autograph and photo op with one of the hottest rising stars of televised wrestling!,” they wrote.

There’s no word yet on the nature of Yuta’s injury, or how long he might be on the shelf.

Yuta last wrestled at AEW All Out on September 3, where he teamed with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli to defeat ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston. He was defeated by Kingston just days before on the All Out go-home Dynamite, and that title match came just days after the Stadium Stampede match at All In, where Team Blackpool Combat Club (Yuta, Castagnoli, Santana, Ortiz, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley) defeated Team Best Friends (Kingston, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo).

Yuta has not publicly commented on the injury as of this writing.

The LVAC booking committee has been working tirelessly for find a replacement for the wildcard of the Blackpool Combat Club and we will keep you updated as plans come together! Meet & Greet starts at 6:30, first bell at 8:00! Tix @ https://t.co/Xmja8qk1zH pic.twitter.com/d78v0klwgl — Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations (@the_LVAC) September 14, 2023

