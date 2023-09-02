America’s Most Wanted is headed to Impact Wrestling’s 1000th episode.

We noted before how AMW’s James Storm and Chris Harris were among the former Impact stars to appear at the Impact 1000 Fan Celebration. In an update, Impact has now announced that Storm and Harris will be on the Impact 1000 special. There’s no word yet on who they will be wrestling, if at all.

AMW was previously managed by Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, who will also be in action at Impact 1000. While in the original TNA, Storm and Harris held the NWA World Tag Team Titles on six occasions. Storm and Harris last teamed up at Impact Against All Odds in July 2022, teaming with The Good Brothers and Heath for a 10-man win over the Honor No More stable. They worked several singles and multi-man matches against each other, but AMW’s last standard tag team bout came at the December 11, 2006 TNA Impact tapings as they came up short against then-NWA World Tag Team Champions LAX.

The 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road show. The special will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Impact will also tape additional episodes that night to carry them to Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 21. The Impact 1000 taping is being held the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same venue.

Below is the updated card for Impact 1000:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* James Storm and Chris Harris of America’s Most Wanted will reunite

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Other current and former Impact stars will be announced

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

