WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is currently in town for Payback. There’s no word yet on if Stratton will appear on camera tonight, but PWInsider reports that she was brought to Pittsburgh for tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event.

Stratton recently had an exchange with Becky Lynch, which fueled speculation on a possible match between the two. Several days later, Stratton was shown twice in the crowd during the August 28 RAW from Memphis. Her first appearance that night came as WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio walked to the ring for a promo to hype tonight’s Payback title defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Stratton’s second appearance in the crowd on Monday’s RAW came after a pre-main event commercial break. While Stratton was shown in the front row, Lynch stood in the ring and waited as Zoey Stark made her entrance with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for Stark’s Falls Count Anywhere loss to Lynch.

Lynch and Stratus will look to end their feud at WWE Payback tonight as they do battle in a Steel Cage match. Stratton is scheduled to defend her title against Kiana James on Tuesday’s NXT episode.

On a related note, Jey Uso was also brought to Pittsburgh for tonight’s WWE Payback event. There’s also no word yet on why Jey was brought to the show, or if he will be appearing, but the timing is interesting after Jimmy Uso’s segment with John Cena on last night’s go-home SmackDown. The back & forth promo segment ended with Cena blocking a cheap shot superkick, then slamming Jimmy with the Attitude Adjustment. Cena will be the special guest host of Payback tonight.

Jey has been off WWE TV since he “quit” on the August 11 SmackDown amid ongoing issues with The Bloodline, specifically how Jimmy helped Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat Jey in their Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam, and the fallout from that angle. WWE is expected to pick up on the build to the first Uso vs. Uso match soon.

