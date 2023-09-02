Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena also has tremendous respect for LA Knight.

Cena returned to SmackDown on last night’s Payback go-home episode to announce that he will be the special guest host for tonight’s Payback Premium Live Event. This will be Cena’s first time hosting a PLE. After the announcement on SmackDown, Cena was interrupted by Jimmy Uso. After they traded jabs on the mic, Uso threw a superkick but Cena caught the cheap shot and then put Uso down with the Attitude Adjustment.

Below is Cena’s post-show interview with Cathy Kelley. We noted earlier how he praised The Miz and talked about their mutual respect. Cena also has major respect for Knight, who will lock up with Miz in singles action at WWE Payback tonight. Cena was asked about tonight’s Rhodes vs. Knight match.

“That’s a tough one to call,” Cena said of the match. “I have a lot of mutual respect for The Miz. I think he’s one of the most underrated WWE Superstars in history. I also have a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You want to talk about somebody never giving up, I have it on a shirt and I try to live it every day, he walks that talk and he does it with his own style, and he’s not afraid to be who he is here.

“And speaking as somebody who started as the Doctor of Thuganomics, I have a lot of respect for that. That’s one I’m watching with a close eye because, often in competition, one Superstar has something to prove, and the other has something to hold onto. This match-up is special because both have something to prove.”

