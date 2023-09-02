Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena returned to SmackDown for last night’s Payback go-home show. Cena announced that he will be the special guest host for tonight’s Premium Live Event, but was then interrupted by Jimmy Uso. After a back & forth, Uso went for a cheap shot superkick but Cena caught it and laid him out with the Attitude Adjustment.

As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley caught up with Cena for comments on his return. Cena said he knows the end is coming soon as he approaches age 47 and more than 20 years in the business.

“Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special,” Cena said. “There is no denying the fact that I’m 46 and staring down 47. I’ve been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon. To speak candidly, when you’re involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what’s next.

“The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I’ve been able to focus on what’s now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying ‘Never give up,’ and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying ‘thank you’ to the people that make this special. Without them and them caring, I don’t get to come back.”

Cena also commented on hosting Payback. Tonight’s show will be his first time hosting a PLE. Cena confirmed that he has a lot of mutual respect for The Miz.

“I’ve never quite hosted. I just found that out right before I went down there,” Cena said. “I want to make sure everyone knows I’ll be at the Premium Live Event Payback as the host, and I don’t even know what that means. I have a lot of mutual respect for The Miz, he’s a man that wears many hats, maybe I can engage in a conversation with him and get some suggestions, he’s done the job quite well.”

Cena also joked about how hosts do nothing but host and nothing else happens, except when The Rock hosted WrestleMania 27 and ended up costing Cena the main event against The Miz.

