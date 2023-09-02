Tonight’s post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Collision will air live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois with the final build for Sunday’s big pay-per-view.

Collision will feature the final build for All Out, so if there are any card changes or additions to be made, we should know about them tonight. It’s believed that AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk and Jack Perry will not be on tonight’s show due to their recent issues and reported suspensions. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will make his debut appearance for AEW tonight, but there’s no word yet what on what he will be doing. Rodman was already in the Chicago area this weekend for a Starrcast VI signing and as noted, Jeff Jarrett had made pitches for Rodman to appear at All Out, but it looked like AEW was not interested in bringing him in, until Thursday’s announcement.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for AEW All Out

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay White

* AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker

* AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defend against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia

* Ricky Stark will challenge Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out

* NBA Legend Dennis Rodman makes his AEW debut appearance

