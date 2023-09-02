Two new matches with top Impact Wrestling stars are now official for Victory Road.

Impact has announced that Josh Alexander will face Steve Maclin at Victory Road, while Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray will lock up with PCO in a match held under Anything Goes rules. Victory Road will mark the first singles matches for both pairings.

Next Thursday’s Victory Road go-home edition of Impact is scheduled to feature Bully and Maclin vs. PCO and Alexander in the main event.

These wrestlers have been feuding since before Slammiversary in July. The July 6 Impact saw Bully and Maclin destroy PCO as they poured battery acid into his mouth and then set him on fire. This led to Scott D’Amore needing a new tag team partner for the Slammiversary match against Maclin and Bully. Maclin was then pulled from Slammiversary as he suffered a groin injury in Australia, so the match ended up being D’Amore and the returning Eric Young going over Bully and Deaner.

Alexander returned to the ring at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 on August 20, teaming with 5 others for a 12-man loss to The Bullet Club. Alexander then competed at Impact Emergence last Friday night, teaming with Kushida, Chris Sabin and Impact World Champion Alex Shelley for an 8-man loss to Bully, Brian Myers, Moose and Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush. During the Emergence match, the lights went low and PCO returned to attack Bully. Myers saved Bully with a low blow, then Moose joined them to put PCO through a table with a triple powerbomb from the ramp. PCO shocked the others by immediately fighting back, but then Maclin made his return and attacked PCO from behind. Alexander lost it at the sight of Maclin, and then they fought until security got involved, then Myers pushed Alexander into his partner, Shelley. This led to an argument before Shelley walked on his team, allowing Moose to hit a Spear on Alexander for the win.

This week’s post-Emergence show saw Myers, Moose and Eddie Edwards prepare for the six-man match against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA, Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian. Bully interrupted and called on Moose and Myers to help him with his PCO problem. Myers and Moose were frustrated by Bully abandoning them again, so they denied the request. This led to PCO tormenting Bully throughout the night. Bully said he lit PCO on fire so that he could kill “the monster” inside of PCO.

Maclin vs. Alexander is happening after it was originally planned for the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view in April, with then-World Champion Alexander defending. Alexander dropped the title due to his injury, and Maclin ended up defeating Kushida for the vacant title at Rebellion, but then lost it to Shelley at Against All Odds in June.

The 2023 Impact Victory Road pay-per-view will take place on Friday, September 8 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Below is the updated card with 7 matches confirmed:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Anything Goes Match

Bully Ray vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

