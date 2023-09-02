The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Payback will be hosted by veteran WWE Superstar John Cena, who will be hosting a PLE for the first time ever. Top matches for tonight include a Steel City Street Fight with Finn Balor and Damian Priest taking on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with the titles on the lines, a Steel Cage match to end the feud between WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio making his first televised title defense of the WWE United States Title against former champion Austin Theory.

It looks like tonight’s show will be headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending against Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE has also announced a rare PLE in-ring segment for tonight with Cody Rhodes appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect.

The one-hour Payback Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing live and for free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock and the WWE Network. The main show will then begin at 8pm. Be sure to join us for our live coverage and your Viewing Party at 7pm. You can check back on the front-page of this website for links to our coverage posts.

Below is the current card for tonight’s WWE Payback PLE with 6 matches and 1 segment confirmed:

Special Guest Host: John Cena

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews Cody Rhodes

LA Knight vs. The Miz

