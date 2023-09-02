The viewership numbers are in for the August 31st episode of IMPACT on AXS TV.

According to SpoilerTV, the episode drew 134,000 viewers and a rating of 0.02 in the key demographics. This number is up from the August 17th episode of AXS as the viewership for the August 24th episode was not available. The key demo rating was in line with the August 17th episode.

Among cable originals IMPACT finished 133rd for the night. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on future viewership numbers for IMPACT. Stay tuned.