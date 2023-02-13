Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Paul Heyman during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer praised Heyman and Cody Rhodes following their segment on Monday Night Raw to further build Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

“Paul is just at a whole different level,” Prinze said to co-host Jeff Dye. “It’s like making a deal with The Devil every time he speaks to a wrestler, and he’s going to test your morality as a babyface cause you’re always going to be a babyface if you’re in the ring with Paul Heyman.” “There’s an interesting moment where Cody was almost nodding along and it made me think like, this could be the moment they go back to if Cody turns heel too soon,” Prinze said, positing an alliance with Heyman if Cody loses his WrestleMania bout against Roman Reigns. “Now I’m not saying that’s what they’re going to do, I’m not saying that’s what they should do,” he added before continuing to give big praise for that attention to detail. “I think that was actually the most powerful part of the promo was that little sprinkling of doubt that Heyman always layers in there. He’s just a stud, man.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc