Jake Roberts opens up about his dislike for Japanese Strong Style wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where he explained that fans already know wrestling is a work so the excessive damage two wrestlers could do to each other using Strong Style is really wasted. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

Talks his dislike for Japanese strong style:

For those who like it, go ahead. Beat the s*** out of each other. You know, there’s no need for it. The fans already know it’s a work, so why are you beating the f*** out of each other? Because you can? You want to show somebody how tough you are? If you want to show somebody how tough you are, go out on the street corner somewhere and pick a fight. You’ll be alright. Don’t put me through it.

The type of wrestling he prefers:

I’d much rather have a match where two guys are trying to perform and give me their very best, you know what I’m saying? Make it exciting.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)